The transfer market is entering its most important months before the window actually opens and we get to witness a flurry of moves made by teams all over Europe in hopes of upgrading for the future season. May is upon us, and that means the negotiations will soon reach advanced stages as players and agents begin to put pen to paper and seal new deals.

Let's take a look at some of the notable situations around the five major leagues.

Rudiger will join La Liga champs

It is no coincidence that we have already seen a ton of movement around Europe, but especially in Spain. Real Madrid, who over the weekend paraded the streets of Madrid to celebrate their 35th La Liga title after defeating Espanyol 4-0, are in the process of locking up German center back Antonio Rudiger, who recently announced his plans to leave Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at the end of the season. He will leave one Champions League winning manager in Tuchel for another in Carlo Ancelotti at Real, with a verbal agreement reached for about a week. Soon he will sign a contract -- likely a matter of days -- that will keep him in the Spanish capital until June 30, 2026.

Barça want Lewandowski and a left back

Barcelona, on the other hand, are exploring more candidates to fill in at left back for next season as they sorely need some depth alongside Jordi Alba. Marcos Alonso is out of his Chelsea contract in June of next year and would like to return to Spain, which is why Barça have taken information on the former Fiorentina man as possible option for June.

Barcelona have dreamt about acquiring Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and are determined to stay in the race for his services if he were to leave Germany. There have been more meetings with his agent Pini Zahavi but the priority goes to talks with FC Bayern. Lewandowski will soon know if he can reach an agreement with the German club to extend his contract or pursue new opportunities as early as this summer, Barça consider him their top target.

Premier league Pau?

Keep an eye on the future of Villarreal center back Pau Torres as we inch closer toward the end of the season following his incredible performances to help carry his club to the Champions League semiifnals against Liverpool. The release clause will be active this summer in the range of around 55-to-60 million euros. His season with Villarreal has been excellent, which has caused Manchester United and Manchester City scouts to put his name on their list. Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him several times. The definitive answers will soon arrive to shape Torres' fate for next season.

Man City and Liverpool updates

In the Premier League, Manchester City are planning for the future, with negotiations to acquire Erling Haaland and to lock up Phil Foden on a long-term contract. Pep Guardiola considers Foden as an untouchable for present and future, which is why the final details for the extension of the deal until June 2027 will soon be discussed. Liverpool have extended the agreement with Jurgen Klopp until June 2026 and official communications will soon arrive on the first signing for the next season: Fabio Carvalho, talented Portuguese star who will come from Fulham and will remain in the first team -- there are no loans planned for Carvalho who has already met Klopp personally.

Botman and James latest

Also remember Sven Botman's name ahead of the summer transfer window. The Dutch center back announced that he is ready to leave Lille in the summer and Newcastle previously tried in every way to sign him in January without success. AC Milan are now leading the race for Botman as the 22-year-old waits for the Italian club to complete a full agreement with Lille. Consider this a work in progress.

Speaking of work in progress, James Rodriguez might be another notable name to soon change clubs, because the Colombian wants to leave Qatari side Al Rayyan and make a return to Europe. His powerful agent Jorge Mendes is working on it.