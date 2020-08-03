With the coronavirus pandemic still a threat in many areas of the world, folks in the United States and countless other nations are encouraged to stay home. There are plenty of places closed and several soccer leagues have continued without spectators. Soccer fans are stuck in their houses on the couch watching television, so why not do so with the ultimate setup, especially ahead of the big UEFA Champions League final in August on CBS All Access.

The UEFA Champions League has partnered with CBS All Access to give fans the opportunity to score the perfect game-watching environment with their latest contest. The contest is free to enter and is open to participants everywhere.

Grand prize (one winner)

The winner will receive a congratulatory letter, Champions League journal, a full year subscription to CBS All Access and a home entertainment system, which includes a 60-inch TV and speakers. The prizes don't stop there. Winners will also get a PlayStation 4, "FIFA 20" and a five-minute video call with Champions League ambassador Clarence Seedorf.

When watching a game, you always want to look the part, so they will also be sending the winner a Champion League official match ball, a Champions League cap, scarf, signed shirt, a replica Champions League trophy and a Champions League banner.

To make sure you have the snacks and drinks on hand they'll be sending a Heineken bundle, with product, ice bucket, branded glass, bottle opener and a Pepsi/Lays bundle that comes with drinks, snacks, branded bowls and branded glasses. The USA grand prize winner will also get Heineken 0.0 products.

Other prizes include ...

Those not chosen as the grand prize winner are not necessarily going home with nothing though, as five secondary prize winners will be given an annual subscription to CBS All Access. Five official UEFA Champions League match balls will also be handed out.

To enter, participants are asked three soccer-related questions and are asked to provide their email. The winner will receive an email once they are selected. The winners will be chosen at random.

Enter the contest here.