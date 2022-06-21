One year after his appointment, Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi have decided to extend his current deal for a further season. The two sides had a previous agreement valid until summer 2023 but the club wanted the former Lazio coach to extend his deal for an additional season. Inzaghi followed on the heels of Antonio Conte, who left Inter after winning Serie A. Conte left the Nerazzurri last summer, eventually taking over Tottenham Hotspur and Inter opted to appoint Inzaghi, who was previously at Lazio from 2016 to 2021. In his first season in charge, Inzaghi managed to win the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia, winning both finals against Juventus.

Despite losing the Scudetto, Inzaghi oversaw a successful season, and managed to show his skills in his first season year in charge. He took over a team in transition, with stars Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi following Conte out the door, but brought a steady hand, and a positive attitude and managed to win two trophies. Fans also took to Inzaghi in the same way and this contract renewal comes in the same week that could see the return of Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea. Lukaku himself has spoken about Inzaghi to Sky Italia in the bombshell late-December interview where he first expressed his desire to return to Inter. "I knew him a little because he coached my brother at Lazio. And my brother spoke very highly of him to me," he said. "Inzaghi has a very human relationship with everyone and as a coach, even if we haven't worked so hard together, he is at the top of the list for me". While Lukaku's deal is still to be done, Inzaghi is now officially locked in to stay in charge of Inter Milan for the next two seasons. The two might be see each other quite soon in Milan.