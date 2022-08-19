Despite longtime interest from Paris Saint-Germain and others, Inter Milan have decided to keep Milan Skriniar this season. The Italian club held ongoing talks with the French side since the transfer window opened but were unable to reach an agreement on the fee, despite the fact Skriniar's contract currently expires in the summer 2023. The 27 year-old center back is now set to stay at Inter Milan for at least another season, with talks over a new contract that are expected to start very soon. PSG's last unsuccessful offer was around €50 million plus add-ons, and Inter ultimately decided it was not enough and opted to keep the player.

Milan Skriniar was one of the names that PSG, Chelsea and others were interested in this summer, but he never explicitly told the Italian club he wanted to leave and end his five-year stint with the club, span which includes winning three trophies in the past two season under coaches Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi. Skriniar is one of the most highly rated center backs in Serie A as of now, but Inter Milan needed some funds this summer and he was one of the players with most interest around Europe. However, the Nerazzurri managed to sell Andrea Pinamonti to Sassuolo and Cesare Casadei to Chelsea for around €20 million each, and that helped the club decide against selling Skriniar. Inter Milan are still looking for another center back as well, after Andrea Ranocchia left as free agent this summer. The club is currently exploring as options both old and young in Lazio's Francesco Acerbi (34), and Trevoh Chalobah (23) on loan until the end of the season.