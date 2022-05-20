Inter Milan are clinging to their slim chances of winning the Serie A title on the final matchday of the season. The race is not exactly over, but they're in need of some help elsewhere in order to pull off an unforgettable turnaround on the final day. Inter sit second with 81 points, just two points behind league leaders AC Milan. The only way Inter can make up the two-point deficit is by defeating Sampdoria (15th and safe from relegation) on Sunday and having AC Milan lose away from home to Sassuolo.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV: Golazo Show on CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -850; Draw +800; Sampdoria +2200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: Since Opta started collecting data for assists in Italy (2004-2005), no Inter player has managed to deliver more in a single season than Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolò Barella. They both sit with 11 in Serie A (level with Romelu Lukaku 2020-21 and Maicon 2009-10). If Simone Inzaghi wins against Sampdoria, he would become the third manager in the history of Inter to reach at least 25 Serie A wins in his debut season with the Nerazzurri, after Aldo Olivieri (1950-51) and José Mourinho (2008-09). Regardless of what happens here, he's already brought the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia back home, with both triumphs coming against Juventus.

Sampdoria: The Blucerchiati have collected seven points in their last four league games (W2, D1, L1). That's one more than the six they collected in the previous nine Serie A games (W2, L7). In the last six Serie A meetings between Inter and Sampdoria, at least three goals have been scored (23 in total) and both teams have always found the back of the net in that span. Additionally over that six-game period, we've only seen one win and one draw for Sampdoria. Inter are the team Antonio Candreva has scored the most goals against in Serie A, with six goals against the Nerazzurri, including five in his six most recent meetings for Sampdoria and Lazio.

Prediction

Inter Milan are expected to win easily this match, but it might not be enough to win the title. Pick: Inter Milan 3, Sassuolo 0.