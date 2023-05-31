While the AS Roma fans are trying to recover from the defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final, Jose Mourinho created even more doubts as to whether he will stay or go. The Portuguese manager is expected to discuss his future at the Italian club in the coming days right after the end of the season, which concludes on Sunday. He said he wants to stay but that he deserves more.

Mourinho spoke to Sky Italy after the loss in penalty kicks, his first major European final defeat, and his words sounded like a farewell.

"I want to stay at Roma, but my players deserve more and I also deserve more," he said. "I'm a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, the face of the club that says we were robbed after every game. I'm tired of acting on every front. Next year we won't be playing the Champions League and that's a good thing because we're not ready for it.

"I will go on holiday on Monday. We will speak. I told the owners that I'll let them know first in case I will open talks with another club. I told the club when Portugal called me in December for national team job, but as of now, no other clubs called me."

Mourinho might be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, as it was reported on Wednesday, if the French club decide to sack Christophe Galtier despite winning the Ligue 1 over the past weekend. Mourinho signed a three-year deal with AS Roma in the summer of 2021 and won the UEFA Conference League in his first season in charge of the Italian side.

Despite the current contract having another year on it, Mourinho is expected to speak in the coming days with the ownership to find an agreement about his future. If they don't, the two sides will likely part ways after the game against Spezia on Sunday, when AS Roma have to win to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Europa League. Roma are currently sixth in the table, one point behind Atalanta but also only one point above Juventus. The last matchday will decide the future of the club and possibly Mourinho's.