Juventus avoided further point deduction in the table this season and have settled an agreement with the Italian sport justice bodies in which the Italian club have to pay a fine of €718,000 for the salary maneuvers case and won't appeal against the previous 10-point deduction. That was the outcome of the hearing that took place on Tuesday after Juventus saw a 10-point deduction in the current standings last week for the capital gains case, putting them out of reach of a UEFA Champions League spot.

Last week's case saw Juve found guilty again by the Italian FA appeals court (Corte d'Appello) for rules violations. The new decision was an expected consequence after last month's decision from the Italian Olympic Committee, Collegio di Garanzia, the highest sporting court in Italy, when it overturned the punishment for financial rules violations from the Italian FA (FIGC), a punishment originally announced back in January, when Juventus were given a 15-point deduction in the standings.

The second trial about salary maneuvers and relationships with agents was expected to take place on June 15, but the club found an agreement with the sport justice bodies before then, committing to the fine and not appealing the capital gain case.

At the same time, the agreement around former chairman Andrea Agnelli being acquitted has been rejected and his case will go to another trial on June 15.

As things stand, Juventus will play European soccer next season, either Conference or Europa League, but at the same time, UEFA still didn't take an official position on the Juventus case since they opened an investigation into the Italian club, and it remains a possibility that they could bar them from European competition next season.

Aside from the two-sport trials, the club is also dealing with the Prisma investigation by the Italian civil justice. The ongoing investigation was started by the Turin prosecutor's office over the club's financial statements with the Bianconeri accused of accounting and market manipulation and false corporate disclosures. In particular, prosecutors believe that Juventus, between 2019 and 2021, have made use of several capital gains to cover gaps in financial statements.