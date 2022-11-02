After three consecutive years of advancing to the Round of 16, Juventus fell well short of moving on from the group stage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League. The Italian side has one more match to play Wednesday on Paramount+ against Paris Saint-Germain, but still needs a win if it has aspirations of carrying on into the Europa League knockouts. PSG won the group-stage opener between the two on the strength of two early goals from Kylian Mbappe and will look to put a bow on their Group H run with another win against Juve in the finale. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list PSG as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line while Juventus are +400 underdogs. A draw returns +320 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows.

Before turning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Green is backing PSG to win at -145 odds. Even with star attacker Neymar unavailable for the game due to suspension, PSG still has a wealth of attacking options to coast to a final Group H victory. Although the Parisians' defense has been a bit suspect over the past few matches, that hasn't gotten in the way of positive results, as PSG has scored 14 goals over its last three games. The front line of Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi all netted goals in PSG's most recent match, a 4-3 victory over Troyes in Ligue1 play.

Mbappe has five goals over his last three starts across all competitions, while Messi has four during that same span. Juventus has taken just three points from its five Champions League 2022 games and has the worst expected goals against rate in its group at 1.73. That mark is also the eighth-worst overall among all Champions League clubs, and Juventus' prospects of addressing that is a less likely outcome than complacency on PSG's end.

"[Juventus manager Massimiliano] Allegri is under intense pressure, as his team is also languishing in seventh place in Serie A, 10 points behind leader Napoli," Green told SportsLine. "He will get little sympathy from PSG, which is vastly superior to its domestic rivals and relishes the opportunity to test itself against continental opponents."

