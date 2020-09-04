Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, one of the world's top young players, officially joined Chelsea on Friday in a deal that is believed to surpass $100 million. The bid was reportedly $94.7 million plus $23.6 million in add ons according to CBS Sports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Havertz, 21, was arguably the top young player in the Bundesliga, competing with the likes of other rising superstars such as Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. He's an attacking midfielder who has the versatility to play multiple positions such as winger and striker. Havertz is the latest superstar signing for the Blues. Chelsea already added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack.

"I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers," he told the club's official website.

Havertz, a Germany national team player, has already played in 150 official games for Leverkusen, scoring 46 goals. He guided the team to the German Cup final this season, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Champions League in the process. The club made it to the FA Cup final, losing to Arsenal in August.