On the same day Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga again failed to live up his world-record price tag, the Blues have agreed to sign a new shot-stopper. Edouard Mendy's deal from Rennes to Chelsea is done, according to CBS Sports HQ contributor Fabrizio Romano. The French goalkeeper's deal is set to be announced next week.

The 28-year-old has played mainly for Reims and Rennes, playing 108 matches over the last three seasons. A goalkeeper with great height at six-foot-six, Mendy figures to instantly become Chelsea's starter as the team aims to overcome its goalkeeper woes that have plagued the club since the departure of Thibaut Courtois.

Kepa has long committed silly errors in goal for the Blues and struggles with long-range shots, providing examples of each during the team's first two games of the season.

In the season-opening win at Brighton, he conceded a shot from outside of the box that he should have saved comfortably. On Sunday in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool, he gave the ball to Sadio Mane in the six-yard box for the team's second goal.

Kepa, 25, has started in 71 Premier League games for Chelsea since joining the club in the 2018-19 season.