On Sunday night, while winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe admitted an announcement on his future would come soon and that he had made a decision about his future. That announcement still hasn't happened, but the forward who is set to be out of contract this summer could be on his way to join Real Madrid.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Mbappe has verbally agreed to a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer as soon as his PSG deal expires. An agreement between the player and the club was reached last week while he was in Madrid, negotiating directly with Jose Angel Sanchez, Real's general director and Florentino Perez's right-hand man. He will reportedly sign a five-year contract.

"We will know shortly," Mbappe said on Sunday. "It is almost done. My choice is pretty much made."

The Athletic also reported on Monday that Mbappe agreed to personal terms with Real but that PSG had not given up hope of re-signing him, aiming to keep the attacking trio of him, Neymar and Lionel Messi together in pursuit of Champions League glory. The club is spending a few days in Doha, Qatar before preparing for its season finale against Metz on Saturday.

If he does indeed leave Paris, it would be a massive signing for Real Madrid, potentially up there with the signings of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo. Mbappe is coming off a 36-goal campaign for the Parisians, winning Ligue 1 in the process but falling short in the Champions League once again.

On the other side, Real are in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final (catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+) where they will play Liverpool on May 28. Adding Mbappe means Real's frontline moving forward would be the young superstar, the world's top striker in Karim Benzema, and Brazilian talent Vinicius Junior.

Real reportedly offered PSG around 200 million euros for Mbappe just last summer, but waiting a year has allowed them to potentially secure one of the greatest bargain free transfers in history, assuming it goes through.