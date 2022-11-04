A champion will be crowned on Saturday when LAFC battles the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup final. LAFC secured their spot in the MLS Cup by beating Austin FC 3-0 in the Western Conference final. Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the defending champions, NYCFC, 3-1 after going down 1-0 early in the second half. These two teams squared off just once in the regular season, a game which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kickoff from Banc of America Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Los Angeles FC as the -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Philadelphia is the +280 underdog, a draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC picks, you have to see the 2022 MLS Cup predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 143-110-1 on his soccer picks in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Philadelphia Union vs. Los Angeles FC:

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union spread: LAFC -0.5 (-130)

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union over/under: 2.5 goals

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union money line: LAFC -122, Union +280, Draw +300

LAFC: Cristian Arango has scored 18 goals this season

has scored 18 goals this season PHI: The Union gave up just 26 goals during the regular season

Why you should back Los Angeles FC



LAFC scored 66 goals in the regular season, which helped Steve Cherundolo's side record 21 wins. LAFC have scored two or more goals in four of their last five games, and they registered 22 shots in the 3-0 victory over Austin last Sunday. Cristian Arango opened the scoring for LAFC in the 29th minute against Austin. Arango has registered 18 goals and four assists this season, proving just how dangerous he is in the final third.

Carlos Vela is also a proven playmaker on LAFC's roster. The 33-year-old has 12 goals and 11 assists this season and he posses the quality to take over any match. In addition, LAFC have lost just one of their last 12 home games.

Why you should back the Philadelphia Union

The Union featured the most explosive offense in MLS this season, scoring 72 goals in the regular season. Philadelphia also proved to be disciplined defensively, conceding just 26 goals across 34 matches. Goalkeeper Andre Blake won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third time in his career after recording 14 clean sheets. He's the first player in MLS history to receive the honor three times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who's scored 20 goals across 35 appearances this season. Kai Wagner leads the Union in assists with 9, while Julian Carranza has 15 goals and eight assists in 2022.

