For just the second time in his career and the first time with the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi has scored five goals in a single game. The superstar put together a performance for the ages as the South Americans destroyed Estonia in a friendly on Sunday, 5-0. Just days after beating Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley, Argentina traveled to Spain for this friendly that figured to be one sided, but nobody saw this coming.

Argentina finished with 24 shots and 10 of which were on frame, with Messi scoring twice in the first half and three times in the second half.

His first goal came eight minutes in via a penalty kick, and then he really got going with tidy finish after tidy finish, much to the approval of the Argentina-heavy crowd.

It marked the second time Messi has done this in his career. The first came for Barcelona back on March 7, 2012, scoring five goals against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League. Barca won that game 7-1.

Six times in his career he's managed to score four goals in a game, but the most he had scored for Argentina was a hat trick, doing so six times.