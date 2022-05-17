Two of the most prestigious clubs in Europe will face off in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final as Real Madrid takes on Liverpool. With 13 Champions League titles, Real Madrid is the most successful team in tournament history, while Liverpool's six championships are the third-most. These squads have a storied UCL, history as they've faced off eight times in the European Cup and Champions League. Real Madrid holds the slight edge with four wins compared to Liverpool's three, and the teams drew their last match in April 2021. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals scored for a -140 payout. Each squad nearly eclipsed that bar on its own during the group and knockout stages of the tournament. Liverpool averaged 2.5 goals per match, while Real Madrid put up 2.33.

The teams possess the individual talent and playmakers to make this a high-scoring affair, highlighted by Real's Karim Benzema. He has the third-most goals in UCL history (86), while his 15 goals this year lead the tournament. Mohamed Salah of LFC ranks fourth in the 2022 UEFA Champions League with eight goals and is one of three Liverpool players with at least five goals in the competition.

The potency of both teams has been evident all season in their respective domestic leagues. Real leads La Liga with 73 goals scored, while Liverpool is second in the EPL with 89. Real's last five UCL games have seen more than 2.5 goals, while more than 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Liverpool's last four Champions League matches. Recent matchups between the two also favor the over, as two of their last three meetings have seen exactly four goals scored.

