Manchester City and Inter Milan will square off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final match on Saturday. Man City recently topped the Premier League for the season and won the FA Cup, while Inter Milan finished third in Italian Serie A and won their second consecutive Coppa Italia. The Citizens defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, while the Nerazzurri clean-sheeted AC Milan in both legs of the aggregate.

Kickoff from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Man City vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list City as the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter listed as the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Man City

Man City vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, June 10

Man City vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Man City vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. The expert notes that Champions League final matches tend to be more defense-first affairs, with the Under hitting in the last four. While both teams pack plenty of scoring power, Sutton believes that Inter will set the tone with a disciplined defensive game.

Additionally, City have scored just three times in their last five fixtures away from home throughout the Champions League. Inter have also kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Champions League matches, holding their opponents to just three total goals scored through the quarter and semifinals. Stream the game here.

