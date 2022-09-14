The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ Manchester City

What to Know

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Sept. 14 at Etihad Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Borussia Dortmund collected three points with a 3-0 win over Kobenhavn in their previous leg. Likewise, Man City won 4-0 against Sevilla last Tuesday. Right now, Borussia Dortmund (three points) is in second place in Group G, while Man City (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

