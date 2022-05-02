After being runner-up in the English Premier League last season, Manchester United will need tremendous luck in order to finish as one of the top four teams in 2021-22. Man United is sixth in the EPL standings with 55 points, eight behind fourth-place Arsenal, which has four matches remaining to the Red Devils' three. Manchester United (15-10-10) attempts to keep its slim hopes alive when it plays its final home game of the season Monday against Brentford (11-7-16). The Red Devils posted a 3-1 victory at Brentford on Jan. 19.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester United is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Brentford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Brentford is the +360 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Brentford spread: United -0.5

Manchester United vs. Brentford over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Brentford money line: United -140, Brentford +360, Draw +300

MU: The Red Devils have scored a total of two goals during their three-game winless streak

BRE: The Bees are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches played on a Monday (five wins, seven draws)

Why you should back Manchester United



The Red Devils are winless in their last three matches, but blame cannot be put on their superstar. Cristiano Ronaldo has provided all the offense during its drought, scoring the lone goal in a 3-1 loss at Arsenal and a 1-1 draw at home against Chelsea after the club was shut out at Liverpool. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward leads Manchester United with 17 league goals and has scored each of the five tallies the team has recorded over its last five contests.

Furthermore, Ronaldo has netted eight of the nine goals the Red Devils have produced in their last seven matches, registering a pair of hat tricks in that span. Bruno Fernandes, who scored 18 goals last season, will be eager to reach double digits for the second straight campaign as he ranks second on the Red Devils with nine. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga has recorded just four and two goals, respectively, but both scored in Man United's victory at Brentford earlier this season.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees are 14th in the standings in their first season in England's top flight since 1946-47, but they've been on fire of late. The club is riding a four-game unbeaten streak (three wins, one draw) and has lost just once in its last seven outings (5-1-1) after enduring a nine-match winless stretch (0-1-8). Brentford has played very well defensively over its last seven games, allowing a total of five goals while posting a pair of clean sheets.

The team has amassed 14 goals over this period, with Ivan Toney being the top contributor. The 26-year-old forward has netted half of his team-leading 12 goals during the seven-game span, providing all the offense in a 3-1 victory against Norwich City on March 5 and a 2-0 triumph over Burnley a week later. Toney, who is second on the Bees with four assists, also tallied in the loss to Man United in January.

