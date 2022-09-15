Manchester United will try to right the ship in Europa League play when they visit FC Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday on Paramount+. Erik ten Hag's men suffered a brutal 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad to open up the group stage of the international competition last week, but are hoping their recent surge in the English Premier League will translate to success in Moldova on Thursday. Meanwhile, the league-leading Sheriff squad will try to shut down the visitors with their park-the-bus style of play and keep goals to a minimum. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Sheriff Sports Complex in Tiraspol, Moldova is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Sheriff vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Manchester as the -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sheriff the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Sheriff vs. Manchester United

Manchester vs. Sheriff date: Thursday, September 15

Manchester vs. Sheriff time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Manchester vs. Sheriff live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Sheriff vs. Manchester United

For Sheriff vs. Manchester United, Eimer is picking Manchester and under 3.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout.

For Sheriff vs. Manchester United, Eimer is picking Manchester and under 3.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout. The expert knows that Manchester is on a role in domestic play after a rough start to their season, stringing four wins in a row and moving into fifth place on the EPL table. While the English side is the better-looking team on paper and isn't taking Europa League play lightly, Eimer believes the visitors will settle for a lower-scoring victory if it means their top players can rest for league play.

"While they will want to succeed in the Europa League, they will want to focus on their climb in league play as well," Eimer told SportsLine. "If we see Manchester United slowly break apart Sherriff through the game and go up 1-0 or 2-0, it's very likely we see United pull off starters, and slow things down greatly in the second half here." Stream the match now here.

