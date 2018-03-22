Mexico vs. Iceland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri on TV, stream online
El Tri faces a stiff test against another World Cup participant
Levi's Stadium in California hosts one of the most highly-anticipated friendlies of the week as Mexico and Iceland meet up in a battle of World Cup 2018 teams.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mexico goes down early but comes from behind, much to the delight of their fans in California. Mexico 2, Iceland 1.
