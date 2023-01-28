Serie A leaders Napoli will face AS Roma on Sunday in another key match on the march toward a possible historic title. Luciano Spalletti's side is currently 12 points ahead of an AC Milan that are currently second in the table, while AS Roma are now only 13 points behind the leaders and are racing to get into the top four. Roma are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in Serie A (W3, D3), which is the longest current sequence without defeat across the entire division. Napoli, meanwhile, have lost two of their previous five matches in all competitions, including a penalty shootout defeat to Cremonese that means Roma will take on Serie A's bottom side in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. Here's what you need to know:

Date : Sunday, Jan. 29 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 29 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -140; Draw +265; AS Roma +390 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

AS Roma have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, thanks to a trio of successive clean sheets and a combined five goals of their own. Since the turn of the year, Roma have kept four clean sheets in five matches (W4, D1).



Across all Serie A players this term, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has the best per 90 average for non-penalty goals (0.93), shots (4.5), non-penalty xG (0.66) and touches in the opposition box (8.3).



has the best per 90 average for non-penalty goals (0.93), shots (4.5), non-penalty xG (0.66) and touches in the opposition box (8.3). Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham have each been involved in four top-flight goals since the turn of the year, with only Ademola Lookman (six), Jeremie Boga (six) and Osimhen (five) involved in more so far in 2023. In total, Dybala has been involved in 14 goals in his last 15 appearances with Roma in all competitions (10 goals, four assists) - the most of any Giallorossi player so far this season.

and Tammy Abraham have each been involved in four top-flight goals since the turn of the year, with only (six), (six) and Osimhen (five) involved in more so far in 2023. In total, Dybala has been involved in 14 goals in his last 15 appearances with Roma in all competitions (10 goals, four assists) - the most of any Giallorossi player so far this season. Giallorossi won't count on Nicolò Zaniolo who might leave the Italian club before the end of the month, as he asked to do. The player refused to join Bournemouth after the two clubs have reached an agreement in the past days and would prefer to join Serie A side AC Milan. However, the Rossoneri have informed AS Roma that can't satisfy their demands as of now.

Napoli are expected to win the match even if AS Roma are in a quite good moment and will try to make it difficult for the side coached by former coach Luciano Spalletti. Pick: Napoli 2, AS Roma 1.