Eastern Conference foes square off on Wednesday evening in Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium hosts a matchup between the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC. It is the first match between the two sides this season. Both teams are near the center of the Eastern Conference table, lending considerable weight to the proceedings.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. New England is the -145 favorite in its latest odds. Orlando is a +380 underdog, a draw is priced at +295, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been a top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 100-77 in his last 177 soccer picks, returning over $2,400 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the New England Revolution vs. Orlando City matchup from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for New England Revolution vs. Orlando City:

New England vs. Orlando money line: NE -145, Draw +295, Orlando +380

New England vs. Orlando spread: NE -0.5

New England vs. Orlando over-under: 2.5 goals

NE: The Revolution are 3-2-2 at home this season

ORL: Orlando City is 3-1-3 on the road this season

Why you should back Orlando City SC



Orlando City has performed well in the recent past, reaching the postseason in two consecutive seasons. The Lions currently sit at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, in part due to the club's success in road matches. Orlando City has just one loss in seven matches on the road this season, including a road win over Toronto FC in its last contest. Orlando is also the more rested side, and the Lions should be comfortable in enemy territory.

Elsewhere, New England is struggling this season, ranking just No. 8 in the East and losing as many matches in 2022 as they did in the full 2021 season. New England has allowed the fourth-most goals (24) in the Eastern Conference, and the Revolution have only a 55.6 percent save percentage, a bottom-three mark in the MLS. New England is also without standout and leading scorer Adam Buska, who recently left the club via transfer.

Why you should back the New England Revolution

Bruce Arena's side has enjoyed success against Orlando City. New England is unbeaten in the last seven matches against Orlando City, headlined by a win during the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs. This is the first meeting between the clubs this season, but the Revolution were 1-0-1 against the Lions a season ago. Beyond that, New England has only two losses against Orlando in the 14 matches since the Lions joined MLS in 2015, and the Revolution are 5-0-1 lifetime against Orlando in Foxborough.

The Revolution are 3-2-2 at home this season, and New England is tied for the third-most goals in the Eastern Conference with 24. New England is also in the top four with 18 assists, and Orlando City is not terribly potent on offense. The Lions have only 17 goals in 14 matches, ranking below the league average in overall production.

How to make Orlando City vs. New England Revolution picks

Sutton has analyzed Orlando City vs. New England Revolution from all sides and he's leaning over on the goal total.

So who wins New England Revolution vs. Orlando City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Orlando City vs. New England Revolution match, all from the soccer expert on a roll on his soccer picks, and find out.