It's a battle between two of the top teams in MLS on Sunday when Los Angeles FC hosts the New York Red Bulls at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC (9-3-3) sits atop the Western Conference standings, and the Red Bulls (7-5-4) are second in the East. Both are among the league's highest-scoring teams, and both are 2-2-2 in their past six league games. The Red Bulls come in off a 2-0 victory against Toronto FC in their most recent league game last Saturday, while LAFC played to a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders that same day.

Red Bulls vs. LAFC spread: Los Angeles -0.5 (-120)

Red Bulls vs. LAFC over-under: 2.5 goals

Red Bulls vs. LAFC money line: New York +300, LAFC -112, Draw +265



NY: Lewis Morgan has three goals over his past five matches.

has three goals over his past five matches. LAFC: Carlos Vela has a franchise-best 63 league goals in five seasons.

Why you should back LAFC

Los Angeles is the highest-scoring team in MLS, and it gets its goals from a variety of players. Carlos Vela is the leader with six goals, but 12 other players have at least one. The team has scored 30 goals in its 15 matches, and Cristian Arango scored his fourth of the season in last weekend's draw with the Sounders. Defender Ryan Hollingshead also has four goals, and midfielder Jose Cifuentes has three to go with three assists. LAFC leads MLS in shots with 238 and puts almost 36 percent on target.

Former USMNT defender Steve Cherundulo manages a squad that has been held off the score sheet just once all season. LAFC should be able to dominate possession Sunday, as it holds the ball for 55 percent of its matches on average, while New York has the fourth-worst possession mark (44.3 percent) in the league. The Red Bulls have allowed 17 goals this season, but 11 have come in their past eight matches.

Why you should back New York Red Bulls

New York also has the ability to get on the scoreboard often, and Scottish striker Lewis Morgan scored his seventh goal of the season in last Saturday's victory. He and forward Luquinhas could cause a lot of trouble for an LAFC back line that has conceded at least twice in four of its past six league games. The Red Bulls have scored at least twice in seven of their 16 games, and they have been a much better team away from home. Five of their seven victories have come in road games, and they have a plus-6 away goal differential.

Luquinhas also scored in the win against Toronto, and he and Morgan both had goals in New York's U.S. Open Cup victory on Wednesday. Omir Fernandez also tallied against NYCFC, and he has two goals and three assists.

