Newcastle United attempt to advance to the final for just the second time in club history when they host Southampton in the second leg of their semifinal matchup in the 2022-23 English League Cup on Tuesday. Newcastle's only previous trip to the final came in 1976, when they lost to Manchester City. The Magpies posted a 1-0 victory in the first leg against the Saints, who were defeated by Manchester United in their last final appearance in 2017.

Kickoff at St. James' Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Saints are +700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Southampton vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Southampton money line: Magpies -245, Saints +700, Draw +310

Newcastle vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Southampton spread: Magpies -1.5 (+125)

NEW: The Magpies have allowed more than one goal just once in their last 21 matches across all competitions

SOU: The Saints have posted just one clean sheet in their last 15 overall games

Why you should back Newcastle United

Newcastle's strong defensive play continued in last week's encounter as the team posted its eighth clean sheet in its last nine matches across all competitions. Newcastle has given up just one goal in this competition, allowing Tranmere Rovers to score in their first contest before keeping Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Southampton off the scoresheet. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton was the hero in the Magpies' first-leg victory, scoring his second goal of the tournament in the 73rd minute.

Joelinton also has recorded an assist in five EFL Cup contests and also netted the decisive penalty kick in the team's third-round victory against Crystal Palace. Miguel Almiron leads Newcastle with nine goals in English Premier League action and has notched an assist in this competition. Callum Wilson is second on the Magpies with six goals in EPL play while midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and forward Alexander Isak have recorded three apiece.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints have surrendered only three goals over their first five contests in the EFL Cup. Che Adams is tied for the lead in the competition with four goals - half of the team's total. The 26-year-old forward has recorded the same amount of goals in 19 matches for Southampton during Premier League play, while midfielder James Ward-Prowse leads the club with five goals and has scored once thus far in the EFL Cup.

Southampton bounced back from the first-leg loss to post a 2-1 victory against Blackpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Romain Perraud supplied all the offense the Saints needed in that contest, opening the scoring in the 22nd minute and doubling the lead in the 62nd minute. The 25-year-old defender has been kept off the scoresheet in three EFL Cup games but has recorded two goals and a pair of assists in 18 Premier League outings this season.

