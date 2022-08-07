Brazilian Serie A has the stage set for a very interesting matchup on Sunday as league-leading SE Palmeiras hosts Goias EC on Paramount+. The home team has dominated across all competitions this year and is riding a four-game winning streak in league play, but is coming off of a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Atletico Mineiro in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Goias has no tournament play to contend with and is focused on gaining ground on the Brazilian Serie A table. Goias enters Sunday's match after a 1-0 win over Coritiba last weekend. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff fron Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Palmeiras vs. Goias odds lists Palmeiras as the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100.) Goias is listed as the +825 underdog, and a draw is priced at +400. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Goias

Palmeiras vs. Goias date: Sunday, August 7

Palmeiras vs. Goias time: 3 p.m. ET

Brazilian Serie A picks for Palmeiras vs. Goias

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Palmeiras vs. Goias, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a +120 payout. The expert acknowledges that Palmeiras is the much better team in this matchup, but that tournament games play a factor in this league match.



Since the Libertadores tournament is so important to Brazilian Serie A teams, Palmeiras will likely rest many of its usual starters to focus on its rematch with Atletico Mineiro next Wednesday. Meanwhile, Goias sits just one point outside of the top 10 on the Brazilian Serie A table and has the chance to steal points against better teams that are preoccupied with tournament matches.

"If this was a middle-of-the-season matchup without any type of tournament play also going on, I'd say Palmeiras wins this game 3-0/4-0, and we'd bet Palmeiras over TT, BTTS NO and Halftime/Fulltime," Eimer told SportsLine. "The problem is that the Libertadores matchup is going to be the only thing this team is focused on, and their lineup is going to reflect that." Stream the match now here.

