Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a contract until 2026.

The Morocco international arrives at Parc des Princes in a deal worth around $83 million to the Italian champions.

"I feel a great sense of pride today'" Hakimi said in press release from the club. "After Spain, Germany and Italy, PSG offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and experience the incredible color and passion inside the Parc des Princes. I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me."

Hakimi, 22, joined Inter from Real Madrid last summer after a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund and will solve PSG's long-standing issues on their right flank.

Had the Serie A titleholders not been in such financial difficulty, Hakimi would likely not have been sacrificed at Giuseppe Meazza.

The Spain-born Moroccan joins Georginio Wijnaldum in moving to the French capital this summer with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos expected to follow suit shortly.

Of his latest bit of transfer work, Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, "We are delighted to welcome Achraf Hakimi to PSG today. This caliber of signing shows the level of our ambitions -- we continue to build something very special. Achraf may only be 22 years old and has already established himself as one of the most talented fullbacks in world football -- these are the standards we set at the club. I know Achraf will have a fantastic career with us and the whole club wishes him every success in our colors."

Hakimi's contribution towards Inter's success later season should not be understated with seven goals and eight assists as the Nerazzurri won their first title since 2009-10.