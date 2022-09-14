Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa will square off on Paramount+ in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. PSG have reached the knockout round in their last 10 Champions League appearances, but they're still searching for that elusive first title. PSG made it to the final in 2019-20, eventually losing to Bayern Munich 1-0. Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa are making their first appearance in the Champions League group stage since 2009-10. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa odds from Caesars Sportsbook list PSG as the -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Maccabi Haifa the +1800 underdog. A draw is priced at +700 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream the biggest UEFA Champions League matches. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. Just click on the "try it free" button for instant access to the best men's soccer -- UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and more -- across all your devices. sign up right here.

How to watch PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa date: Wednesday, September 14

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa time: 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Maccabi Haifa vs. PSG

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For Maccabi Haifa vs. PSG, Eimer is backing Over 1.5 goals in the first half at -125 odds. PSG enters Wednesday's clash having won each of their last four games. The defending Ligue 1 champions feature one of Europe's most efficient offenses, having scored three or more goals in six of their last nine games.

PSG's attack is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has scored seven goals in his first six appearances in Ligue 1 this season. The 23-year-old has already racked up 29 goals in Champions League play in his career, which includes a brace in PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus last week. Neymar is also in the midst of a remarkable season for PSG. The Brazilian has recorded eight goals and six assists in league play and he'll be confident he can contribute against a Maccabi Haifa defense that has conceded at least one goal in each of their last three games.

"Maccabi Haifa are the minnow in this group and will have their hands full trying to stop the marauding attack of PSG, who will be looking at every match in this competition as a stepping stool to the UCL Finals that they are expecting to qualify for," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.