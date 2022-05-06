Champions Paris Saint-Germain host ESTAC Troyes on Sunday with the Ligue 1 title already secured and the visitor's top-flight status on course to be confirmed for next season. There is little to play for on either side and with the pressure off, that could create a pleasant spectacle at Parc des Princes.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May. 8 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: PSG -650; Draw +650; Troyes +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Team news

PSG: Idrissa Gueye is back from his ban while Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe will both be suspended for the pre-Qatar trip to Montpellier. Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi remain out injured while Abdou Diallo could make his return to the squad as well as Colin Dagba. Nuno Mendes could make his return to the starting XI while Keylor Navas might start for the final time at home.

Troyes: Youssouf Kone is out injured while Issa Kabore also picked up a knock but is expected to be fit. Yoann Salmier, Karim Azamoum, Abdu Conte, Adil Rami, Gauthier Gallon and Lebo Mothiba are all out. Mama Balde will be back from his ban.

Storylines

PSG: Two consecutive draws with one against RC Lens confirming the title and RC Strasbourg Alsace coming once their 10th crown was confirmed. With little to play for and sweeping changes expected, this will all depend how focused Mauricio Pochettino's men are.

Troyes: A 3-0 win over deposed champions Lille OSC should have secured another season of Ligue 1 soccer for Bruno Irles' men. Although AS Saint-Etienne can still drag them back into the playoff mix, Clermont Foot 63, FC Lorient, and Angers SCO are more likely to drop down into that.

Prediction

This should be an easy enough win for the home side without getting into high gear. Expect a handful of goals and perhaps a stat-padding opportunity for the likes of Kylian Mbappe as speculation continues over his future. Pick: PSG 3, Troyes 0.