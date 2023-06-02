RB Leipzig will look to win their second consecutive DFB-Pokal final when they battle Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. RB Leipzig (20-8-6), third in the Bundesliga table this season, advanced to the final with a 5-1 victory over SC Freiburg in the semifinals on May 2. Eintracht Frankfurt (13-10-11), seventh in the table, defeated VfB Stuttgart 3-2 in the semifinals. RB Leipzig have been red hot, winning six consecutive matches, while Eintracht Frankfurt are 2-1-2 in their last five matches.

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt spread: Leipzig -0.5 (-140), Frankfurt +0.5 (+110)

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt over/under: 2.5 goals

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt money line: RB Leipzig -145, Draw +285, Eintracht Frankfurt +340

RBL: RB Leipzig had a goal differential of plus-23 in German Bundesliga action this season

EF: Frankfurt scored 58 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig's attack goes through forward Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku has three goals and three assists over the past three matches. In a 4-2 victory over Schalke 04 last Saturday, he scored two goals and added an assist on five shots, including four on target. He also scored in a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich on May 20 on four shots, including three on target. For the season, Nkunku recoreded 16 goals and four assists in 25 appearances, including 20 starts.

Forward Timo Werner is also a formidable scorer. In 27 appearances, including 23 starts, he scored nine goals and added four assists on 59 shots, including 24 on target. In a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on May 14, he had an assist and took three shots. He scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-2 win over FC Augsburg on April 15. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Eintracht Frankfurt

Forward Randal Kolo Muani has been a goal machine for Frankfurt. In 32 matches, including 31 starts, he scored 15 goals and 11 assists on 75 shots, including 31 on target. He scored in last Saturday's 2-1 win over SC Freiburg, taking seven shots with four on target. He also scored in the 3-0 win over Mainz on May 13. In that match, he took three shots, including one on target.

Also helping power the offense is midfielder Daichi Kamada. He has been hot of late, scoring three goals over the past five matches, and adding two assists in that span. In the win over Mainz, he scored a goal and added an assist on four shots, including two on target. This is his fifth season with Eintracht Frankfurt, making 127 appearances and scoring 20 goals in league play. See which team to pick here.

