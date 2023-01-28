Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday as second against third face off against each other. The hosts trail leaders Barcelona by three points coming into the weekend while the gap between Real and Sociedad is also three points. Depending on Barca's Saturday result away at Girona without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Los Blancos could be chipping away at a six-point gap by the time this one gets underway. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost two of their last five while Imanol Alguacil's side have won all five of their last league outings making them the form side here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -150; Draw: +280; Sociedad +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real: David Alaba is out after he suffered a blow in his bid to return from a calf issue which kept him out midweek against Atletico Madrid. Lucas Vazquez is also out with an ankle issue but Ancelotti could welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal. Frland Mendy and Rodrygo are doubts after the Atleti win so Eduardo Camavinga could fill in at left back and Dani Ceballos could come into the midfield.

Sociedad: David Silva, Jon Pacheco, Umar Sadiq, Mohamed Ali-Cho, Andoni Gorosabel, Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Alex Sola and Martin Merquelanz are all out. Brais Mendez saw red against Barca in the Copa del Rey, but the suspension is not valid for the league. Mikel Oyarzabal could join Alexander Sorloth up top as Alguacil's men seek to pull off a surprise.

Prediction

Real have an advantage given how many Sociedad players will be missing so expect that to make the difference and for the hosts to take all three points. Pick: Real 2, Sociedad 0.