Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid for Juventus, signs four-year contract in massive transfer deal

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Spain is over. On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that it has agreed to a deal with Juventus to sell the Portuguese superstar to the Serie A club. Juventus also confirmed the move with the tweet below:

Juventus announced that Ronaldo has signed a four-year contract until the end of June 2022, and that the transfer is valued at $117 million which will be paid over two years. The team did not announce how much Ronaldo will be making on the four-year deal.

The Spanish club said in a statement that it was because of Ronaldo's intentions and desire to leave that they accepted the deal, but that Madrid will always be his home.

In accordance with the request expressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has agreed to a transfer deal with Juventus.



Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proven to be the best in the world and has marked one of the most brilliant careers in the history of our club and the world of football.



...



For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of the greatest symbols and a unique reference for generations to come.



Real Madrid will always be your home.

It's a huge move that modifies the landscape of European soccer, moving Real Madrid from a top-tier Champions League contender to one with huge question marks up top.

This makes Juventus one of the favorites to win the Champions League next season, combining Ronaldo with Paulo Dyala and Gonzalo Higuain up.

Ronaldo finishes his Real Madrid tenure as the club's best player all time, scoring 451 goals in 438 matches and winning 16 titles, four of which were Champions Leagues.