The 2022-23 Italian Serie A season gets underway on Sunday for two teams that finished at opposite ends of the table last year when AS Roma visits Salernitana on Paramount+. Roma finished sixth in Jose Mourinho's first season at the helm, while Salernitana staved off relegation with a feverish finish to their season. They avoided the drop by a point thanks to an unbeaten stretch of seven games before losing the final match of the season. Now, both teams will be shooting for an even better finish this season and you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salermo, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Salernitana vs. AS Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -210 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +575 underdog. A draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Salernitana vs. AS Roma

Salernitana vs. AS Roma date: Sunday, August 14

Salernitana vs. AS Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Salernitana vs. AS Roma live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AS Roma vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors!

For Salernitana vs. AS Roma, Sutton is backing Roma to get the win for a -210 payout. Roma qualified for the Europa League this season both with a sixth-place finish in Serie A and by winning the first-ever Europa Conference League. Nicolo Zaniolo scored the winner in the final over Feyenord and Roma has clear intentions of moving into the top four of Serie A this season after spending big during the offseason.

Roma will welcome former Juventus star Paulo Dybala and he should form a formidable partnership up front with Tammy Abraham, who scored 17 times last season in Serie A. That pair could cause particularly major issues for a Salernitana defense that gave up a league-high 78 goals in 38 matches last season.

