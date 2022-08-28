After Inter Milan's defeat against Lazio on Friday, it was an interesting weekend of soccer in Italy with AC Milan winning against Bologna at home and AS Roma drawing against Juventus in Turin. With the draw of Napoli in Florence against Fiorentina, no Italian side won the first three games in a row. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:

Results

Udinese 2, Monza 1

Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1

Torino 2, Cremonese 1

Juventus 1, AS Roma 1

AC Milan 2, Bologna 0

Spezia 2, Sassuolo 2

Salernitana 4, Sampdoria 0

Atalanta 1, Hellas Verona 0

Fiorentina 0, Napoli 0

Lecce 1, Empoli 1

Match of the day ends as it started

It was the most awaited match of the day, but at the end it was a stalemate in Florence between Fiorentina and Napoli, with the guests that failed to become the only Serie A side to win their first three games. Luciano Spalletti's side tried to win the match but Fiorentina had more chances in the end, but the Viola were too inconsistent in front of the goal. Fiorentina, despite the poor UEFA Conference League draw against Twente on Thursday, showed to be a difficult side to beat this season. They've played three consecutive scoreless draws.

Player of the weekend

It took only sixty seconds for Juventus to score the opening goal against AS Roma thanks to an incredible free kick scored by Dusan Vlahovic. After scoring in the opening match against Sassuolo, there was some criticism around the player and the rest of the Juventus attack after last week's draw against Sampdoria. Vlahovic proved once again to be one of the best strikers in the competition and also showed that he's an incredible technical striker of the ball. Having him out there gives Juventus more options this season.

Best goal

AC Milan won 2-0 at San Siro against Bologna and Charles De Ketelaere was the man of the match after he provided his first assist to Rafael Leao for the opening goal of the game. However, the second goal was outstanding, with Olivier Giroud scoring his first Serie A goal of the season with an amazing flying kick. Leao provided the assist and it was the first time with the Rossoneri jersey that the Portuguese striker scored and provided assist in the same match.

Biggest surprise

Salernitana scored their first three points of the current Serie A season after winning 4-0 at home against Sampdoria. Davide Nicola's side proved to be a different team compared the the beginning of the past season, when the side was forced to make a historical comeback in the final part of the season. New signings Tonny Vilhena, Erik Botheim and Boulaye Dia all scored, as did Federico Bonazzoli who stayed at the club and scored against Sampdoria, his former team. A bad day for the away team and coach Marco Giampaolo, who scored only one point in the first three matches.