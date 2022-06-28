What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Romelu Lukaku is set to officially return to Inter Milan and will sign his new contract on Wednesday while in the same city former Liverpool striker Divock Origi underwent his medicals with AC Milan. Manchester United and Barcelona are talking about the transfer of Frankie de Jong, while Tottenham are talks to sign Richarlison from Everton. Elsewhere, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has completed his transfer move to Arsenal.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Romelu Lukaku back in Milan

Romelu Lukaku is finally back at Inter Milan and will sign his new loan deal until summer 2023 in the coming hours. The almost former Chelsea player will travel to Milan on Tuesday night and will be announced on Wednesday after undergoing the medicals with Inter. The striker will be back to his former club on a straight loan for €8 million plus add-ons that can reach a maximum of €12 million with bonuses related to performances. He will also reduce his salary from €12 million net to €8 million net this season and the parties will likely talk about a loan extension at the end of the 2022/23 season since there is no buy option or obligation clause included in the deal that was agreed last week.

Man United agree deal for Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord over the transfer of Tyrell Malacia, as first reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United decided to jump in the race to sign to left back and will now talk with the agents of the player, who are the same as Frankie de Jong, another top target for the English side this summer. Malacia might become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at the club for around €15 million guaranteed fee plus add-ons. The player is expected to give his final green light in the coming hours.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Frankie de Jong getting closer to United

While talks are on to sign Malacia, Manchester United are also working over the transfer of Frankie de Jong from Barcelona. There is still some work to be done to reach a total agreement between the clubs and also between the player and Manchester United but talks are progressing and it looks like it can be done in the next few days on the basis of a €65 million fee with with add-ons potentially taking the deal above €80 million.

Milan Skriniar in talks with PSG

While Inter Milan are on the verge of signing Romelu Lukaku, the Italian club is also talking with Paris Saint Germain about a possible departure of Milan Skriniar. The Nerazzurri are asking around €80 million for the center back while there is still some distance between the clubs there should not be issues regarding the personal terms, with his current contract with Inter Milan expiring in the summer 2023.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Tottenham trying to sign Richarlison

Tottenham are talking with Everton about the transfer of Richarlison. The deal is still not close to happening but as Bruno Andrade reported there have been positive contacts in the past hours and a deal might be in the works for around €60 million with no players involved as of now, contrary to other reports that suggested the inclusion of Harry Winks on one side or Anthony Gordon on the other. The coming days will be key to understanding how far the deal will go or if it will actually happen.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.