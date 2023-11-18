Spain host Georgia in Valladolid on Sunday needing just a point to finish top of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group A. La Roja can seal first place with a draw at Estadio Jose Zorilla while the Georgians were the first team to be confirmed to have a playoff berth given their ranking as the best performing team from the third tier of the UEFA Nations League. Spain beat Cyprus 3-1 on Thursday while Georgia drew 2-2 with Scotland and the Spanish are still in the hunt for a place in Pot 1 as the highest seeds going to Germany next summer. Spain's current lead over Scotland is two points and nine goals better off in terms of goal difference which effectively makes a draw enough to seal Group A's top spot. Georgia will be hoping to prepare thoroughly for the playoffs which offers them a shot at their first ever major international tournament appearance.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 19 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Jose Zorilla -- Valladolid, Spain

Estadio Jose Zorilla -- Valladolid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ViX, fubo (try for free)

None | ViX, fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -1600; Draw: +1000; Georgia +4000



Team news

Spain: Rodri was rested against Cyprus and might not be risked here while Jose Gaya is in a similar position and Mikel Oyarzabal will be out with a hamstring injury suffered in that game. Nico Williams should replace Oyarzabal while Unai Simon is not certain to usurp David Raya between the sticks.

Potential Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Torres, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Morata, Williams.

Georgia: Levan Shengelia and Luka Lochoshvili went off vs. Scotland so could miss out here with Irakli Azarovi ready to step in. Star man Kvicha Kvaratskhelia moved up to fourth in Georgia's all-time scorers rankings on 14 goals from 27 matches with only 13 more needed to overtake al-time leader Shota Arveladze.

Potential Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Kalandadze, Azarovi; Kvekveskiri, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

This one should be tight but Spain have enough to get the win over Georgia and should be expected to do so. Nothing major is on the line given that top spot is probable for La Roja and the Georgians are already sure to be in the playoffs. Pick: Spain 2, Georgia 1.