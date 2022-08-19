UEFA has agreed to a deal for the U.S. media rights for the European club competitions that will see the men's Champions League, Europa League, and Conference league continue to be broadcast on Paramount for the next six years.

"UEFA has been a key driver for Paramount+ since our launch and we are thrilled to extend this successful partnership showcasing even more world-class soccer through the 2029-30 season, building on the incredible momentum we have created the past two years," said Sean McManus, CBS Sports Chairman. "UEFA is a perfect example of our differentiated strategy presenting marquee properties to drive and strengthen both our streaming and traditional linear businesses. This multiplatform approach allows us to leverage the power of Paramount Global to reach the broadest possible audience and elevate and grow the reach of UEFA in the United States. We look forward to continuing to provide soccer fans CBS Sports' best-in class coverage that our viewers expect."

The deal makes CBS Sports your home for the UEFA Champions League finals through the 2029-30 season with games available to stream on Paramount+ and select matches available to broadcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS. The new contract will start in the 2024 season which will also see Champions League move to the Swiss model as it undergoes a revamp.

