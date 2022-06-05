The United States Men's National Team and Uruguay will test each other Sunday when they square off in an international friendly in Kansas City. Both teams are qualified for the 2022 World Cup in November, and both come off impressive victories this week. Uruguay cruised to a 3-0 victory against Mexico on Thursday in Phoenix, while the USMNT defeated Morocco 3-0 on Wednesday in Cincinnati. The teams have met just six times previously -- though only two were official matches -- and the USMNT lost one of those (2-3-1). They played to a 1-1 draw in their last friendly match, in 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Uruguay is in a 2022 World Cup group with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea, while the USA is grouped with England, Iran and the winner of the Wales vs. Ukraine match, to be played earlier Sunday. The match is set for 5 p.m. ET at Children's Mercy Park, and Uruguay is the slight +165 favorite (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line in the latest USMNT vs. Uruguay odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The United States is a +185 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +200, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in your USMNT vs. Uruguay picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Uruguay vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Uruguay spread: Uruguay -0.5 (+160)

USMNT vs. Uruguay Over/Under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Uruguay money line: USMNT +185, Uruguay +165, Draw +200

USMNT: It has a 21-3 goal advantage in its past 10 home matches.

Uruguay: It had an even goal difference (22-22) in 18 WCQ games.

Why you should back the United States

The Americans should be eager for this test as they prepare for what they hope to be a successful World Cup. Christian Pulisic has been the star of the show for a few years now, and he was in the middle of the action Wednesday as the Chelsea player created the space and assisted on Brenden Aaronson's goal in the 26th minute against Morocco, then drew a penalty in the 64th. Rather than take it himself, he gave Haji Wright the chance, and the 24-year-old converted. That selflessness along with his clear talent make Pulisic the leader of the team.

The Americans are 22-2-0 in their past 24 matches on home soil, since a 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final in Chicago. They are 8-1-0 in Kansas City since 2011, outscoring their opponents 20-3, and the Americans have been a strong team early in games, scoring eight first-half goals in their past nine matches while conceding just two. Aaronson has six goals in 19 matches with the USMNT, while Pulisic is the leader with 21 in 49 games. Weston McKennie, who has nine in 32 games, is recovering from a broken foot and came in off the bench Wednesday.

Why you should back Uruguay

La Celeste had a rough run at the close of World Cup qualifying, losing twice to Argentina and once each to Brazil and Bolivia. But it still secured the World Cup berth relatively easily and has since won five straight while posting clean sheets in four of those and scoring 11 goals. Edinson Cavani scored three of them, including two against Mexico. The 35-year-old Manchester United forward is still a star when he is healthy, and he will be a handful for the USMNT defense. Cavani has scored 56 goals in 131 matches with La Celeste and has 341 career club goals.

The Americans gave up a ton of shots against Morocco, with eight of the 22 on target. Players like Cavani, Darwin Nunez and Maxi Gomez can convert their chances as Nunez had 26 goals for Benfica last season, while Gomez has 21 over the past three with Sevilla. The Uruguayans won't need to worry about travel issues, since they are just coming over from Arizona. They are gearing up for their fourth straight World Cup, have reached the knockout stage in the previous three and rank just three spots lower than the USA in FIFA's world ranking at No. 16.

