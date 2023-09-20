Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz will play her final game as a member of the U.S. women's national team on Thursday as the USWNT are set to square off against South Africa at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The match is the first of two friendlies for the Stars and Stripes against Banyana Banyana in a farewell series for Ertz and Megan Rapinoe in celebration of their retirements.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Sept. 21 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sept. 21 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

TNT | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: USWNT -1600; Draw +675; South Africa +2700

Storylines

USWNT: These are the first friendlies for the U.S. since the World Cup. They were eliminated in a penalty kick shootout during the round of 16 against Sweden and former head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned after the disappointing showing and Twila Kilgore was hired as interim. In her first action as interim head coach, she named a 27-player roster for the two-game series.

The majority of the roster features 2023 World Cup players, but new names in the mix may have an opportunity to earn their first minutes. Forward Mia Fishel is in her second camp on the hunt for her first-ever cap, while 18-year-old Jaedyn Shaw is in her first senior national team camp along with defender M.A. Vignola. If Shaw gets time on the pitch, look for her to unlock clogged lines in the attack.

South Africa: Banyana Banyana had a historic run at the World Cup under head coach Desiree Ellis. They also suffered a round of 16 exit, a 2-0 loss against the Netherlands.The former South Africa player turned coach has helped the program evolve, and is currently ranked No. 45 in the world, the nation's highest world ranking ever in women's soccer.

American fans will be familiar with Thembi Kgatlana. The striker plays for Racing Louisville FC in NWSL and is clinical on her shots while leaving defenders gassed.

USWNT vs. Mexico prediction

These will be celebratory games, but two teams coming off knockout round exits will still put on a show. Pick: USWNT 2, South Africa 1.