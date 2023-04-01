Italian Serie A action continues when Juventus host Hellas Verona on Saturday on Paramount+. Juventus sit in seventh on the Italian Serie A table despite being handed a 15-point penalty earlier this season, but they have to stay red hot if they want to get into the top six. Verona enter Saturday's match under very different circumstances since they sit at the top of the relegation zone after winning just one of the their last eight league matches. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Juventus vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Verona vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Verona date: Saturday, April 1

Juventus vs. Verona time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Verona live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Verona, Sutton is picking Juventus to win and two or more goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The expert notes that the visiting Verona squad hasn't won a match on the road yet this season. Meanwhile, the home team has scored three or more goals in three of their last five league home games, and four goals in each of their last two games at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus is just four points out of a position to play in a European competition next season, so they will put up a fight the rest of the season, especially at home.

"Massimiliano Allegri's side sits just four points behind sixth-place Atalanta, and seven points behind fourth-place AC Milan," Sutton told SportsLine. "I'm backing the home side to come out and record a convincing victory over Verona on Saturday." Stream the game here.

