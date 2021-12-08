There's bonus Champions League this Thursday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Villarreal @ Atalanta

What to Know

Villarreal and Atalanta are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Gewiss Stadium. Villarreal is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. Atalanta is coming off of a 3-3 draw against Young Boys. Villarreal (seven points) is in second place in Group F behind Man United (ten points), while Atalanta (six points) is in third place in the group.

A win for Villarreal would guarantee them second place in the group. Atalanta wants a win to keep them out of last.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch