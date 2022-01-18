The Premier League is back in action this Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Chelsea 12-3-7; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-4-10

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Chelsea with a draw. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The American Express Community Stadium.

This past Friday, Brighton and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Chelsea fell a goal short of Man City, losing 1-0. That was Chelsea's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Man City.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (free trial)

fuboTV (free trial) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +400; Draw +260; Chelsea -135

Series History

Chelsea won six meetings and tied three meetings in their last nine contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.