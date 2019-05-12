WATCH: Nike unveils 2019 Women's World Cup commercial, featuring Mallory Pugh and other star athletes

The 2019 Women's World Cup is less than a month away and the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), led by Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, and Becky Sauerbrunn, will look to defend its title in France. Ahead of soccer's biggest moment this summer, Nike released a stirring ad that shows the power of the USWNT's influence on girls everywhere.

The spot, titled "Dream With Us," poses the question: what's your dream?

"What's your dream?" asks Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, who narrates the spot.

"To win championships, a scholarship? Do you want to be a bigger athlete than Serena Williams? Or do you want to be the first girl to play for the Yankees? Can you be the generation that ends gender inequality?"

In March, the USWNT sued the U.S. Soccer federation for gender discrimination after players spoke out about wage disparity in comparison to the men's national soccer team, which is less successful in competition.

"Or will you show that champions in your sport can also look like you?" Davis continues. "Maybe your dream is to be the first 13-year-old to go pro. Or to push a sport to accept everyone just as they are."

The 90-second Nike ad features Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas, WNBA MVP Elena Della Donne, three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and professional skateboarder Lacey Baker.

"But the craziest dream of all, is the one that starts a million more," says Davis against footage of a young girl running towards a stadium tunnel. When the young girl stops, the camera cuts to USWNT forward Mallory Pugh looking back right before she takes the field, with the crowd chanting U-S-A.

Here's the full ad:

Having a dream won’t change the world. Sharing one will. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/vIw16Y4e3Q — Nike (@Nike) May 12, 2019

Pugh, one of the youngest players on the roster at age 21, is a first-time World Cup participant and is expected to play a leading role on the squad.

In addition to the "Dream With Us" ad, Nike has partnered with US Soccer on a Snapchat Lens that gives users the opportunity to virtually try on and also purchase the USWNT home and away jerseys that will be worn this summer in France. The Snapchat Lens coincides with the USWNT kit release on Nike.com and at select retailers.

The top-ranked U.S. women's national soccer team will begin its defense of the 2015 World Cup title on June 11 when the squad faces Thailand in Group F. The U.S. team will then face Chile on June 16, followed by Sweden on June 20. The World Cup format calls for seven matches to win the tournament, including four in the knockout rounds. If the U.S. women win, it would be the country's fourth (1991, 1999, 2015) World Cup championship.