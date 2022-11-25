The United States Men's National Team will be looking for another major upset on Friday when they face England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Americans pulled off one of the World Cup's greatest upsets when they beat the Three Lions 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. While the USMNT aren't nearly as big an underdog this time around, they face a tall task in their second game in Qatar. The USMNT (0-1-0) face a tough climb to advance to the knockout stage after a 1-1 draw with Wales in their opener on Monday, while England can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory. The Three Lions crushed Iran 6-2 in their Monday match, and they have a chance to make a deep run at the World Cup 2022. They reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup, while the Americans missed out for the first time since 1990.

Kickoff at Al Bayt Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists England as the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest England vs. USA odds. The USMNT are the +575 underdogs, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any any USMNT vs. England picks, you need to see the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the USA vs. England matchup from every angle and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. England spread: England -1.5 (+135)

USMNT vs. England over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. England money line: USMNT +575, England -205, Draw +310

USA: Christian Pulisic has five goals in his past 13 USMNT matches

has five goals in his past 13 USMNT matches ENG: Harry Kane has 15 goals in his past 17 international matches

has 15 goals in his past 17 international matches USMNT vs. England picks: See picks here



Why you should back England

The Three Lions looked like a team on a mission Monday. They got a brace from Bukayo Saka and a goal apiece from Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. Star striker Harry Kane didn't get a goal, but he had two assists and was in the middle of it all. He could cause a lot of trouble for a defense that had trouble once Kieffer Moore came on for Wales on Monday. Kane needs three goals to break Wayne Rooney's all-time England scoring record of 53, and he has 13 in 15 matches since qualifying began in September 2021.

England went 8-2-0 in qualifying, scoring 39 goals while conceding just three. They are determined to make up for 2018, when they looked like they had a shot at the title before losing to Croatia 2-1 in extra time in the semifinal. Kane won the Golden Boot at that tournament, scoring six goals in six matches. The Three Lions' scoring prowess gives them a huge advantage, as the American struggle to score goals, and that will be amplified by their need to sit back and defend. The USMNT managed just one shot on target in Monday's match.

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans know they need a positive result, and they could benefit if Gareth Southgate again goes with an attack-minded approach. The England manager typically plays a conservative game, to the chagrin of fans, to compensate for defensive weaknesses. Iran managed two goals Monday for just the second time in 10 games. England entered the tournament on a horrible run of form, going 0-3-3 in the UEFA Nations League and being outscored 10-4. They will be under immense pressure, while the USA should be a bit looser.

Christian Pulisic, who has 21 goals in 53 international matches, has experience against many of these players from his club work at Chelsea. It was his perfect pass that set up Timothy Weah's goal against Wales, and he will be in the middle of everything Friday. Tyler Adams also looked motivated by his elevation to the captaincy. He put in a man of the match performance, wreaking havoc on both ends of the pitch.

How to make USMNT vs. England picks

Green has scrutinized the USA vs. England match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and provides two confident best bets and his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his 2022 World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins England vs. USMNT in Friday's 2022 World Cup Group B showdown? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USMNT vs. England match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.