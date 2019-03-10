Bracketology Bubble Watch: Big Ten teams Ohio State, Indiana can make their cases on Sunday

As the number of games left to play dwindles, the list of bubble teams continues to compress. Texas has been dropped from consideration after a home loss to TCU on Saturday. Sunday's action centers on the Big Ten, where Indiana and Ohio State are in action to open the day on CBS.

With only a couple conference tournament brackets not yet official and Selection Sunday just one week away, teams are still trying to play themselves into the field of 68. Let's see who is on deck Sunday and how Saturday's bubble teams fared while in action across the country.

Bubble teams in action Sunday 1 Ohio St. vs. No. 21 Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. ET -- CBS and streaming on fuboTV The Buckeyes have been roadkill since the suspension of star Kaleb Wesson took effect before the Purdue game last Saturday. Suspension or no suspension, the Buckeyes still have to earn selection to the field. A win over the Badgers would do it. 2 Indiana vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m. ET -- Big Ten Network and streaming on fuboTV Indiana had lost 12 out of 13 and was left for dead in terms of the postseason. Three straight wins though has the Hoosiers back in play as a potential tournament team. This is must-win. Indiana is already 16-14, and the Hoosiers will not be the first 16-loss at-large team in the NCAA Tournament. 3 Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN+ A double bubble game in a smaller conference semifinal is a rarity, but here you go. Furman has the edge as an at-large candidate because of a win at Villanova. The Spartans have no bad losses but are lacking in quality wins. 4 Lipscomb at Liberty, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN The Atlantic Sun title will be decided in this one and Lipscomb is hoping to erase all doubt. These two teams traded road blowout wins, so Liberty will feel plenty confident going into this.

Here's how teams on the bubble fared Saturday: