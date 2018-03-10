Bracketology update: NCAA Tournament bid stealers are everywhere Saturday

The bracket is updated, and just when it looked like there was going to be a change on the top line of it, things reverted back to form. Almost.

Xavier is back on the top line for a No. 1 bid in the NCAA Tournament after a hiatus of a couple of hours. Duke's loss to North Carolina put the Musketeers back on top, although they are now the fourth overall No. 1, behind Kansas. That could change again if the Jayhawks lose the Big 12 title game.

North Carolina is up to the No. 2 line, which would seem to be as high as the Tar Heels can go. Cincinnati is also still playing among the teams currently listed as No. 2 seeds.

There is still more room for movement among the teams near the top quarter of the bracket as many are still alive in their conference tournaments.

At the bottom of the bracket, Nevada's loss means that the Mountain West has become a two-bid league and that one of the teams at the bottom of the bracket saw its bubble burst. In my bracket, that was Louisville.

There are more chances for bids to be stolen, but the most intriguing chance is in the Pac-12, where USC has fallen off the bracket due to a lack of quality wins. The Trojans do not have a win over an at-large quality team in my bracket, but could end up with a couple over automatic qualifiers. When New Mexico State and Middle Tennessee are your best wins, you have a problem. USC can lock up a spot with a win over Arizona tonight in the Pac-12 title game, and that would steal a bid from the bottom of the at-large pool.

The Atlantic 10 is the other conference where a stolen bid would not be a huge surprise. Davidson has defeated both Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure at home this season and lost to the Bonnies in triple OT on the road. The Wildcats would likely have to beat them both on back to back days to steal a bid. St. Joseph's is still alive in the A-10 tournament as well. The Hawks face the Rams, a team they beat by 30 on the road last week.

It is still possible, but much less likely, to see a bid stolen in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis is the only team left in the semifinals that is not already assured of a spot in the NCAA tournament.