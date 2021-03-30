The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs look to move one step closer to their first national championship when they face the sixth-seeded USC Trojans in 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight action on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (29-0), who have won 33 games in a row going back to last season, are making their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 23rd overall. The Trojans (25-7), who finished second in the Pac-12 standings at 15-5, are looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1954. USC is making its fourth Elite Eight appearance and first since 2001 when it lost to top-ranked Duke 79-69.

Tip-off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 2-0. The Bulldogs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Gonzaga odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 153.

USC vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -8.5

USC vs. Gonzaga over-under: 153 points

USC vs. Gonzaga money line: USC +350, Gonzaga -450

USC: Is 90-5 in its last 95 games when holding the opposition to under 70 points dating back to Feb. 28, 2015

GONZ: Is one of 29 teams in Division 1 history to end the regular season unbeaten

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are looking to become the eighth undefeated national champion since 1939 and first to do it since Indiana in 1975-76. Leading the Zags is senior forward Corey Kispert, who is averaging 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He has been red hot from the field and is hitting on 54.7 percent of his field goals, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range, and 90.1 percent from the free throw line.

Sophomore forward Drew Timme has been dominant the last two games, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a second-round win over Oklahoma and scoring 22 points in a Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton. He has scored 10 or more points in 28 of 29 games and registered five double-doubles. For the season, he is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Last season, he appeared in all 33 games, making four starts and averaged 20.5 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have also been on a tear with three wins in a row and victories in 20 of the past 25 games. Freshman forward Evan Mobley has helped power the Trojans, averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and three blocks per game. He has reached double figures in 14 consecutive games, including back-to-back 26-point games against Utah and Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. He has also registered 12 double-doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound effort against BYU in just his third collegiate game on Dec. 1.

Bringing veteran leadership to the team is senior guard Tahj Eaddy, who poured in 20 points against Oregon in a Sweet 16 matchup on Sunday. Eaddy just missed recording a double-double in a first-round win over Drake, scoring nine points while dishing out 10 assists. He has reached double figures in 25 games this season and is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is connecting on 45.1 percent of his field goals and 78.4 percent of his free throws.

