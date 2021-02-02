Top-10 heavyweights battle on Tuesday when the second-ranked Baylor Bears take on the sixth-ranked Texas Longhorns in Big 12 Conference action. Baylor (16-0), which is 5-0 on the road and 14-2 away from home since the start of last season, is 8-0 in Big 12 play. Texas (11-3), which is 6-3 at home this season, is second in the conference at 5-2. The Bears have won nine of the past 10 games against the Longhorns.

Tip-off from the Frank Erwin Special Events Center in Austin, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Texas leads the all-time series 163-93, including an 89-32 edge in games played in Austin. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Texas vs. Baylor picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Baylor -5.5

Baylor vs. Texas over-under: 144.5 points

BAY: Has led by at least 10 points in every game this season and has led by 13 or more at halftime in 10 of 16

TEX: Has posted four wins by at least 20 points and are 4-2 in games decided by three points or less

Latest Odds: Texas Longhorns +5.5 Bet Now

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears need one win to tie the best start in program history, set during the 2011-12 season. Junior guard Jared Butler leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game. He is also averaging 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He was named National Player of the Week on Jan. 26 after averaging 26 points and seven assists in wins over Kansas and at Oklahoma State. He also connected on 13 of 16 shots (81.3 percent) from 3-point range last week.

Senior guard MaCio Teague has also been red hot of late, reaching double figures in each of the past two games and in 14 of 16 this season. For the year, Teague is averaging 15 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is one of 10 candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Teague leads the remaining 10 candidates in career 3-point percentage (40,7) and 3-point field goals made (255) and ranks second in career points (1,707), assists (251) and steals (132), and is third in rebounds (493) and points per game (15.4).

Why Texas can cover

Like Baylor, Texas has a number of impressive victories this season. The Longhorns won at Kansas and West Virginia, and has neutral site victories over North Carolina and Indiana. Leading the offense is junior guard Andrew Jones, who is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game. In the Jan. 26 loss to Oklahoma, Jones reached double-digit scoring (13 points) for the 11th time this year and 55th time in his career (89 games). Jones set season highs in rebounds (8), free throws made (7 of 8) and minutes (38) and tied his season high in assists (4).

Junior guard Courtney Ramey is also a key component to the Longhorns' success, averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He is hitting on 44.2 percent of his field goals, including 44.6 percent from 3-point range, and 79.1 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 12 of 13 games. Ramey registered 14 points and nine assists against two turnovers in 34 minutes against Kansas State on Jan. 16. He had a team-high 19 points, five rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes at No. 14 West Virginia on Jan. 9.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 149 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.