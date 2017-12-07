Washington stuns No. 2 Kansas; 22-point underdog hands Jayhawks first loss

In front of a Jayhawks-dominated crowd in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night, No. 2 Kansas laid an inexplicably large egg and, as a result, suffered its first loss of the season to Washington.

Kansas was a 22-point favorite entering the game but fell on the wrong end of a 74-65 final.

"I thought they executed the gameplan," first-year Washington coach Mike Hopkins said in an ESPN appearance after the victory. "We were going to take away the 3-pointers, they were really aware of the shooters at all times. We didn't want [Kansas guard Devonte'] Graham to get hot ... we showed a lot of poise."

The Huskies threw Kansas off its rhythm by disrupting the Jayhawks' long balls and forcing them into ill-advised shots with their pesky zone defense. KU shot a fairly efficient 45 percent from the floor but managed to hit on only 25 percent (5 of 20) of its 3-pointers. As a result, only two players -- Lagerald Vick and Udoka Azubuike -- finished in double figures in scoring.

"They took everyone out of it except Lagerald," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "That obviously was a good strategy and we didn't attack it and that's my fault.

"They out-hustled us -- they were quicker, bigger and tougher and certainly they deserved what they got tonight. We certainly got what we deserved tonight," Self said. "We just weren't ready to play."

Ironically, Syracuse, where Hopkins was the coach-in-waiting before taking the Washington job earlier this year, lost 76-60 to Kansas on Saturday. It's the first win over a ranked opponent for Hopkins, and it moves the Huskies to 7-2 -- two wins shy of their 2016-17 total despite boasting No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz.

With the Jayhawks suffering their first loss of the season Wednesday, there are now just nine remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball: Duke, Florida State, Miami, TCU, Villanova, Georgetown, Arizona State, Mississippi State and Valparaiso.