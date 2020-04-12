Ziaire Williams, the nation's No. 5 recruit, commits to Stanford over UNC, UCLA

The second-highest rated basketball prospect left on the board in the class of 2020 announced his commitment on Sunday. Ziaire Williams, ranked No. 5 overall in the class by 247Sports, said he will play his college basketball at Stanford.

A 6-foot-7 small forward, Williams is the highest-rated player to ever commit to Stanford, according to 247Sports, passing Brook and Robin Lopez, who were ranked No. 10 and No. 23 in the 2006 class. His commitment provides a needed jolt for a Cardinal program that has made just one NCAA Tournament appearances since the Lopez brothers led the program to the 2008 Sweet 16.

Tyrell Terry, who led the Cardinal in scoring during this season's 20-12 campaign, has declared for the NBA Draft, which could pave the way for Williams to immediately take a starring offensive role in what is likely to be his only college season.

Williams also considered Arizona, North Carolina, UCLA and USC. The versatile wing played in high school at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California alongside a cache of other talented players, including Kentucky signee BJ Boston, and TCU signee Terren Frank. Dywane Wade's son Zaire Wade and LeBron James Jr. were also part of Williams' team at Sierra Canyon this season.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,and he will make your paths straight

Proverbs 3:5-6



1000% CONFIDENT AND COMMITTED‼️❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/kYrtDuK5Bd — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 12, 2020

With Williams off the board, Jalen Green and Greg Brown are now the only top-10 players in the 2020 class yet to announce their college decisions. Green's top choices are believed to be Auburn and Memphis. The 6-5 guard plans to announce his decision on Friday. Brown is a 6-9 power forward expected to announce his college choice April 24 from a group that includes Kentucky, Memphis, Texas, Auburn and Michigan.