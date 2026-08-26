site: media | arena: collegebasketball | pageType: players |
section: | slug: | sport: collegebasketball | route: player_profile_home |
6-keys: media/spln/collegebasketball/reg/free/playerprofiles
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Player Bio
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HT/WT: 6-7, 180 lbs
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Birthplace: Richmond, VA
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Class: Junior
Last Game
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Freedom Hall Civic Center
2025 Stats
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STATS
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MPG
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PPG
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FG%
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RPG
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APG
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Regular Season
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23.2
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8.1
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44.7
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2.8
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1.3
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