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Alphonzo Billups III

  • LONGWD
  • #3
  • G

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-7, 180 lbs
Birthplace: Richmond, VA
Class: Junior

Last Game

Fri, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ UNC-Asheville Bulldogs (15-17)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center
82
Final / OT
85
Game Recap

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 23.2 8.1 44.7 2.8 1.3

Top Alphonzo Billups III News

Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 15-1 31-5
WINTHR
 13-3 23-11
RADFRD
 9-7 16-16
LONGWD
 8-8 16-16
NCASHV
 8-8 15-17
PRESBY
 7-9 15-18
CHARSO
 6-10 15-17
USCUP
 5-11 13-19
GWEBB
 1-15 4-29
Full Standings