|
|
|LALAF
|LAMON
No. 23 Louisiana prepares for UL Monroe sans head coach
No. 23 Louisiana prepares for UL Monroe sans head coach
No. 23 Louisiana had to prepare for this Saturday's Sun Belt Conference game at in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe without head coach Billy Napier.
Napier -- as well as multiple players on his team -- tested positive for COVID-19, causing last weekend's non-conference game against Central Arkansas to be canceled. The school announced 33 players were in the coronavirus protocol, which means they were either recovering from the virus, had tested positive or were in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.
"You know, I had really one rough day there - day-and-a-half, or so - where the symptoms were pretty tough," Napier said. "But overall I think I'm on the way out of it.
"The tough thing here is we don't get to go to practice, and (I'm) not going to have an opportunity to spend time with the family for Thanksgiving."
Napier is scheduled to complete his 10-day quarantine Friday and said he plans to drive to Monroe separately from the team and join the Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) at the stadium.
"I wish I could be with them during the week and all that getting ready, but, I mean, it's just not happening," said Napier. "It's fortunate that it worked out to where I can be there Saturday."
The Ragin' Cajuns won four games in a row and clinched their third consecutive West Division title with a 38-10 victory against visiting South Alabama on Nov. 14 before last week's cancelation. Quarterback Levi Lewis completed 21 of 31 passes for 252 yards and a season-high three touchdowns and was named the conference's Player of the Week. Lewis has thrown for a league-leading 1,880 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Louisiana players were disappointed by last weekend's cancellation.
"It's devastating we couldn't play, because ... at the end of the day, each game counts to us," safety Kam Pedescleaux said.
Added offensive tackle Max Mitchell: "I feel like we were hitting our stride there, and I feel like this past week we could have really ... carried on what we did the week before last and hopefully let some the younger guys play."
Louisiana-Monroe (0-8, 0-5) hasn't played since a 52-34 loss at Georgia State on Nov. 7, partly because of its own coronavirus concerns.
The Warhawks returned to the practice field last Saturday.
"We got back going a little bit Saturday and again (Sunday)," Warhawks coach Matt Viator said, "trying to get everybody back in a football rhythm, so to speak, and try to get on a normal week."
The Warhawks have yet to hold a lead this season. They've been outscored 302-128 this season.
"It's frustrating," Viator said. "I think we continue to play really hard, compete really hard. It's just not happening for us."
Quarterback Jeremy Hunt relieved ailing starter Colby Suits and completed 26 of 39 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State. Suits since has announced he's opting out of the rest of the season and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Louisiana won six of the past eight meetings in this season after the Ragin' Cajuns eked out a 31-30 victory last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|9
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|405
|169
|Total Plays
|55
|45
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|258
|82
|Rush Attempts
|30
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|147
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-46
|Touchdowns
|8
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|68
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-53
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|258
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|169
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|18/25
|147
|3
|0
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|11
|95
|1
|21
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|8
|93
|1
|44
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|5
|55
|2
|17
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|7
|5
|48
|1
|22
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|3
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|3
|2
|17
|1
|16
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brooks 26 S
|B. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|43.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|21.5
|27
|0
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|18.5
|33
|0
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|-22.0
|-22
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1
|-22.0
|-22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|11/24
|87
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Roach 24 RB
|K. Roach
|6
|61
|0
|30
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Myers 1 RB
|J. Myers
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|6
|-3
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|4
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Carroll 81 WR
|J. Carroll
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Darling 89 TE
|C. Darling
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 2 S
|J. Johnson
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Behl 35 LB
|T. Behl
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marbles 12 CB
|K. Marbles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DL
|S. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hitchens 14 CB
|C. Hitchens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wiggins 5 CB
|K. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 52 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cole 99 DE
|M. Cole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 83 K
|D. Sparks
|5
|40.6
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|3
|18.0
|20
|0
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|10.0
|15
|0
|
C. Norman 46 RB
|C. Norman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LALAF 6(2:55 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from ULL 6 to the ULL 48 downed by 14-P.Carter.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 18(3:37 - 3rd) 8-J.Magalei sacked at ULL 6 for -12 yards (99-M.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 18(4:23 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 18 for no gain (90-S.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 7(4:57 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 18 for 11 yards (2-J.Johnson15-A.Hawley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(4:57 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 8-J.Magalei Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 12. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 12(5:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 12(5:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 17(5:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Myers to ULL 12 for 5 yards (44-T.Wiggins94-D.Hutchinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(6:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULL 17 for 1 yard (11-C.Anderson26-B.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 21(7:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Myers to ULL 18 for 3 yards (94-D.Hutchinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 24(7:52 - 3rd) 19-C.Whitfield to ULL 21 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(8:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt to ULL 24 for 6 yards (26-K.Carter).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(8:57 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 30 for 30 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 37(9:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 40 for 3 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 37(10:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULM 37 for no gain (56-T.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(10:32 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULM 37 for 8 yards (11-C.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 52 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 29 for 16 yards (13-P.Mensah11-C.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(10:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LALAF 3(11:23 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 1 for 2 yards (52-T.Thomas2-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 15(11:58 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 3 for 12 yards (10-T.Webster6-K.Swinney).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 13(12:35 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 15 for -2 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 35(12:51 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULM 13 for 22 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:23 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 35 for 8 yards (2-J.Johnson52-T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - LAMON 6(13:32 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts 41 yards from ULM 6. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 43 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - LAMON 18(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Penalty on ULM 10-J.Hunt Intentional grounding 12 yards enforced at ULM 18.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(14:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 18 for -9 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 25 for 20 yards (26-B.Brooks48-T.Kruchten).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 22(0:22 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(0:29 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULM 22 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 32(0:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULM 27 for 5 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(0:50 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULM 32 for 8 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 45(0:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULM 40 for 15 yards (3-K.Marbles).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(1:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 45 for 4 yards (2-J.Johnson35-T.Behl).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 35(1:43 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 41 for 6 yards (35-T.Behl15-A.Hawley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 35(1:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(1:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 35 for 9 yards (35-T.Behl).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 16(2:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 10 yards (10-T.Webster20-J.Newton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(2:51 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 16 for 2 yards (10-T.Webster2-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LAMON 46(2:59 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 40 yards from ULM 46 to ULL 14 fair catch by 17-D.Fleming. Penalty on ULL 7-M.Orphey Offside declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 45(3:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 46 for -9 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(4:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 45 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill90-M.Narcisse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(4:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(5:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 49 FUMBLES (20-M.Garner). 74-E.Henry to ULL 49 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 12 yards from ULL 50 to the ULM 38 downed by 46-C.Norman.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(5:02 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 74-E.Henry Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 33(5:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at ULL 47. 24-B.Trahan runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 33(5:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(6:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 33 for -3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 30(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 30(6:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(7:11 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 30 for 5 yards (27-C.Solomon4-Z.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 7(7:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 14(7:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 7 for 7 yards (44-T.Shelby15-A.Hawley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 21(8:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 14 for 7 yards (12-K.Marbles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(8:26 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 16. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 27(9:06 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 16 for 11 yards (10-T.Webster44-T.Shelby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(9:45 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 27 for 9 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(10:04 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 36 for 12 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 40(10:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULM 48 for 12 yards (14-K.Wiggins6-K.Swinney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 40(10:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(10:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 23(10:56 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 37 yards from ULM 23 to ULL 40 fair catch by 17-D.Fleming.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 23(11:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 23(11:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(11:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 23 for 3 yards (21-T.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 20 for 15 yards (22-J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(11:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(12:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to ULM 1 for 16 yards (15-A.Hawley2-J.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 31(12:48 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 17 for 14 yards (14-C.Hitchens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 36(13:26 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 31 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(14:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 36 for -1 yard (91-K.Pointer44-T.Shelby).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(14:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 35 for 17 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 48 for 21 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 27 for 27 yards (15-A.Hawley14-C.Hitchens).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) 43-Z.Edler extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAMON 7(0:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(0:42 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULL 7 for 43 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(1:09 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 4-Z.Hill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 25(1:09 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 35 for 10 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(1:48 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 25 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from ULL 35. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 22 for 15 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(2:02 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 43(2:24 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 44 for 13 yards (69-Q.Ledet10-T.Webster).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:07 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 2 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:13 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 38(3:58 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for 3 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(4:18 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 38 for 8 yards (2-J.Johnson35-T.Behl).
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 50 yards from ULM 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 30 for 15 yards (31-Z.Gulley10-T.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:18 - 1st) 43-Z.Edler extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(4:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 89-C.Darling. 89-C.Darling runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(4:57 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULL 1 for no gain (7-F.Gardner90-M.Narcisse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 34(5:07 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 43 yards from ULM 34. 21-T.Amos to ULL 23 FUMBLES. 10-T.Webster to ULL 1 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 34(5:20 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 28(5:57 - 1st) 35-K.Roach to ULM 34 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux9-P.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(6:31 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 28 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill3-J.Dillon).
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 56 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 27 for 18 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 11 - LALAF 11(7:06 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - LALAF 6(7:06 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 6. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 16(7:37 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter to ULM 6 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 19(8:15 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 16 for 3 yards (94-S.Mason).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(8:50 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 19 for -1 yard (91-K.Pointer). Team penalty on ULL Illegal formation declined.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 34(9:12 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 18 for 16 yards (94-S.Mason10-T.Webster).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 33(9:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULM 34 for -1 yard (94-S.Mason35-T.Behl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(10:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(10:06 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 33 FUMBLES. 2-L.McCaskill to ULM 33 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 19(10:15 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 32 for 13 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 11(10:34 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 19 for 8 yards (16-A.Washington).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 15(10:43 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 59-V.Cutler False start 4 yards enforced at ULM 15. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(11:26 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 15 for 1 yard (10-A.Jones99-T.Humphrey).
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 51 yards from ULL 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 11(11:34 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(12:14 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 11 for 7 yards (94-S.Mason2-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 33(12:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett. Penalty on ULM 12-K.Marbles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 33. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(12:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 33 for 5 yards (35-T.Behl).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:12 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 42 yards from ULM 29. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 38 for 33 yards (10-T.Webster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:17 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(13:56 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 29 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 29(14:05 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 45 yards from ULL 29 to the ULM 26 downed by 14-P.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 29(14:11 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 21(14:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 29 for 8 yards (20-J.Newton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(14:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 60 yards from ULM 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 21 for 16 yards (81-J.Carroll).
-
SALA
ARKST
21
24
3rd 2:42 ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
56
14
3rd 2:47 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
10
35
3rd 0:00
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
42
7
4th 11:52 ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
3
21
3rd 11:21 CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
10
38
2nd 0:24 ABC
-
TROY
APLST
10
34
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
6
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
RUT
PURDUE
13
16
2nd 5:49 FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
7
21
2nd 0:41 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-5
Sat 5:37pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
060.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049.5 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
070 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0